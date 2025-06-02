Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (June 6-8)

article

There's plenty to do this weekend, with a pride festival, block parties, a Twins game and more.

Golden Valley Pride Festival

Brookview Park in Golden Valley

Noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 7

Free

Golden Valley Pride Festival is this weekend to celebrate the city's LGBTQ+ individuals, families, friends, and allies. As the first and largest suburban pride festival in Minnesota, the event aims to provide an inclusive experience uniting people from across the Twin Cities metro area and beyond. All are welcome.

LTD Brewing Block Party

LTD Brewing in Hopkins

1-10 p.m. on Saturday, June 7

Free to attend, food and beer for purchase

LTD Brewing is holding its 11th anniversary block party on Saturday, with live music, food trucks, games for adults, games for kids, and more to do.

Minnesota Twins game at Target Field

Target Field, Minneapolis

7:10 p.m. on Friday; 1:10 p.m. on Saturday; 1:10 p.m. on Sunday

Ticketed event

The Minnesota Twins host the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend. Friday's game will have postgame fireworks; Saturday's game is Pride Day and Sunday is kids' day.

10th annual Chalkfest Maple Grove

Main Street in Maple Grove

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 8 and June 9

Free to attend

Chalkfest is returning to Maple Grove. Artists will transform the streets into masterpieces using chalk. The event will also include a kids' zone with a free chalk area and other activities.

Train Days 2025

Union Depot, St. Paul

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 7 and June 8

Free to attend

Celebrate trains and transportation at Union Depot this weekend. You can tour train equipment, shop a marketplace, watch model trains, and more.