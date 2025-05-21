Paige Bueckers makes return to Target Center with Dallas Wings

The Brief Minnesota Native Paige Bueckers played at Target Center against the Minnesota Lynx for its season opener. Many young girls were in the stands wearing Hopkins and UConn jerseys cheering Bueckers on. The Minnetonka Girls Basketball Association got to sit courtside before the game and watch Bueckers warm up.



It was a homecoming for Minnesota native Paige Bueckers on Wednesday. She took on the Lynx as a rookie Dallas Wings, her first game at Target Center in the WNBA.

Many young girls were excited to see the former Hopkins basketball star and No. 1 overall pick do her thing.

Paige Bueckers returns to Target Center with Dallas

Many people were cheering on the Minnesota Lynx, but Wednesday night was all about Paige Bueckers. The stands were full of girls in awe, wearing UConn and Hopkins jerseys and looking up to the No. 1 draft pick.

"It was really cool."

"You can learn from her and stuff."

"She’s a really big influence for us," said players from the Minnetonka Girls Basketball Association.

The Minnetonka Girls Basketball Association got a treat, watching Bueckers warm up before taking on the Lynx. She was once a fifth grader watching the WNBA on the sidelines.

"It’s crazy just to think about the shoes that I was in," said Bueckers, No. 5 on the Dallas Wings.

Bueckers inspiring the next generation

Fans filled the stands with signs for Bueckers, some asking for a signature.

"She has impacted us both. We are very big fans. We’re both basketball players and we love watching her," said Lillian Hauck.

In the stands were people from her alma mater. Bueckers played basketball at Hopkins High School. That connection gives students hope.

"I’ve been watching her since high school, and seeing her come a far journey, getting drafted number one pick from Hopkins is great to have, that’s like honorable. I’m hoping that can like happen to me in the future playing basketball," said Nalaya Evans, a 13-year-old girl from Hopkins.

"Just to be a great role model, being an inspiration to others. I have three younger siblings, so that’s something that I really cherish and I just want to be the best role model I can be and that’s on and off the field," said Bueckers.

Bueckers says it's crazy to say she’s played at Target Center on all three levels. But many of the kids, aren’t surprised as they watched her for a long time.