ATV crash in northern Minnesota leaves man dead

The Brief A driver was killed in an ATV crash near Grand Rapids over the weekend. Officials say a 62-year-old Hopkins man had been ejected from the ATV. The crash remains under investigation.



A 62-year-old Hopkins, Minnesota, man died on Sunday after an ATV crash in Itasca County.

Fatal ATV crash

What we know:

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office received a call just before 8 p.m. regarding a serious ATV crash in the area of Prairie Lake Road in Arbo Township, located near Grand Rapids.

Upon arrival, officers found the driver who had been ejected from the ATV. Despite life-saving measures, the driver, a 62-year-old man from Hopkins, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said that no other riders were injured.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say what led to the crash. The incident remains under investigation.