Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to Burnsville domestic assault

Multiple law enforcement agencies have been on the scene of a domestic assault call for several hours in Burnsville.

What we know

According to the Burnsville police, just before noon, officers responded to the 12600 block of Chowen Bend on a domestic assault call.

Authorities say currently multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting Burnsville police as they try to "take the subject into custody."

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Footage from the scene shows multiple squad cars and an area blocked off by police tape. Also seen is a drone in the air monitoring the scene, along with officers in tactical gear.

What we don't know

Authorities have not said what led up to the domestic assault call, or if anyone else is involved in the situation.

It is also unknown if the person police are trying to take into custody is armed.

Currently, no injuries have been reported by authorities.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.