Burnsville child shooting: Mom says son protected her from father

The mother of a Burnsville child who was shot and killed last week has created an online fundraising campaign detailing the circumstances surrounding her son’s death.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Amir Demarion Harden was shot in the head and neck on June 5, later dying at the Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) in Minneapolis. Burnsville Police say Danair Harden, 30, had a self-inflicted gun shot during the incident that occurred on the block of 13800 Echo Park Lane in Burnsville around 11:48 p.m. He is in critical condition, according to police.

A new GoFundMe campaign created by Cherish Edwards, who says she is the boy’s mother, says Amir, "tried wrestling the gun out of his father's hand," when "his father tried to shoot & kill me, but my son was shot instead."

The post says that Amir said, "Mommy, I’m not leaving you here" prior to shots being fired. The post also says that Harden’s four siblings witnessed the incident.

According to court documents, Harden was arrested on May 30 for domestic assault against Edwards over an argument about ending their 10-year relationship after she told him that she was seeing other people. He was released later that day on $4,000 bond, with conditions.

The current fundraising goal is set at $10,000.