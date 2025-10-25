Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords pushes for action on gun laws in Minnesota

The Brief The Minnesota DFL Party hosted a gun violence prevention town hall at Waconia High School. Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and Gov. Tim Walz were among the panelists. The DFL plans to hold another town hall in Rochester on Thursday, Nov. 6.



A packed auditorium at Waconia High School recently hosted a gun violence prevention town hall, featuring a panel of notable figures discussing ways to prevent future tragedies.

Gun violence prevention efforts

What we know:

Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, a gun violence survivor, was part of the panel. She emphasized unity across political lines, urging, "Now is the time to come together. Be responsible, democrats, republicans, Independents, we must never stop fighting. Fight, fight, fight."

Gov. Tim Walz suggested putting a constitutional amendment on the ballot, saying, "And I will tell all of you we’ll put it on the ballot, you can vote for a constitutional amendment."

The panel included Dr. Tim Kummer, who was the first physician on the scene at the Annunciation shooting. He shared details about the severity of the injuries sustained by 12-year-old Lydia Kaiser, noting the significant damage caused by a rifle.

Political perspectives

What they're saying:

DFL House Leader Zach Stephenson highlighted the need for comprehensive gun violence prevention, mentioning the removal of "weapons of war off the street" and the focus on mental health and school safety.

Republican Speaker of the State House Lisa Demuth criticized the town hall, stating, "Since the governor couldn’t even get his own members on board with a special session on banning guns, it appears he’s moved on to holding campaign rallies hosted by the DFL that aren’t truly open to the public. This is exactly why the legislative process is important. We need to hear from all perspectives, not just the Walz-approved ones."

The DFL insists that their town halls are open to all residents, with the next event scheduled in Rochester on Thursday, Nov. 6.