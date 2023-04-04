Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
from TUE 2:46 PM CDT until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Pine County, Douglas County
13
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County, West Polk County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, West Marshall County
Blizzard Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Polk County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, North Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Lakeshore Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Douglas County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 6:35 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Winona County, La Crosse County

Bald eagle injured while possibly trying to mate in Lino Lakes

By
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 9
Two eagles engaged in a "cartwheel display" in Minnesota. In this case, one is an adult and the other is a juvenile. (Photo by Kyle Van Galder, courtesy of the National Eagle Center.) article

Two eagles engaged in a "cartwheel display" in Minnesota. In this case, one is an adult and the other is a juvenile. (Photo by Kyle Van Galder, courtesy of the National Eagle Center.)

(FOX 9) - Two bald eagles were possibly engaged in courtship or fighting above Lino Lakes Monday evening when things got a little out of hand, and they crashed to the ground, according to police.  

Witnesses saw the two eagles "locked together in flight" before they spiraled downward and crashed on an asphalt lot, according to a Facebook post from the Lino Lakes Police Department. 

One of the two eagles flew away, but the other sustained an injury to its wing. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources transported the bird to the University of Minnesota's Gabbert Raptor Center for treatment. 


Ed Hahn, Marketing Manager at the National Eagle Center in Wabasha, Minnesota, said Lino Lakes police were correct in describing the two possible scenarios for why the eagles were locked in flight at this time of year: they were likely either engaged in a courtship called a "cartwheel display," or they were fighting.

Hahn explained that during a "cartwheel display" two Eagles will lock talons while flying high and then spiral toward the ground in what experts believe is a display of strength and flying skill.  

"When they're grasping those talons, that's a really tight grip, and the theory is if you're doing that and you let go too soon, you might be signaling to a potential mate that, you're not as bold or strong as maybe you need to be to raise young successfully. So that could be a bad signal" he said "Of course, the other extreme is that you don't pull out of that maneuver in time and you careen into the ground and either severely injured or kill yourself."

Hahn pointed out that it is currently nesting season in Minnesota, and it was also possible that the two eagles started fighting when one got too close to the other’s nest. 

"The other possibility is you might have had two eagles in a territorial dispute, but, not speaking eagle or being able to interview them, we're not going to be able to know with 100% certainty what happened there," he said.  

Related

Bald eagle rescued in Plymouth doing well in recovery at Raptor Center
article

Bald eagle rescued in Plymouth doing well in recovery at Raptor Center

When the call came into Plymouth Police to rescue an animal, Community Service Officer Emily Payne was on her way. But what she found at the side of the road was very different.