Plow truck catches fire along I-35E after fleeing deputies in Isanti County

A plow truck that deputies say was involved in a burglary in Isanti County earlier in the day caught fire along I-35E near Lino Lakes on Tuesday.

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office reports deputies responded around 9:40 a.m. for a report of a burglary at a home on Tucker Street NE in North Branch Township.

As deputies responded they got information about a vehicle that was reportedly involved with the burglary. Shortly after, deputies spotted the vehicle and tried to stop it.

"The suspect vehicle accelerated rapidly to elude law enforcement," writes Isanti County Sheriff's Office spokesperson John Elder in a release. "As the deputy pursued the suspect, the suspect’s driving conduct became so dangerous that the deputy, for public safety concerns, discontinued the pursuit."

Deputies say the vehicle was later spotted driving recklessly on I-35E by Minnesota State Patrol on traffic cameras.

Traffic camera video shows a plow truck zooming down the highway, with smoke coming from the vehicle.

Deputies say a Lino Lakes officer next reported the vehicle had caught fire at the top of an exit ramp for I-35E. The people inside the vehicle are seen on traffic cameras running away, but deputies say they were arrested shortly after.

A St. Paul man and a Pine City woman are now being held on probable cause burglary in Isanti County. Deputies add they may face further charges from other departments.