Suspected homicide inside Lino Lakes prison

The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) is investigating a suspected homicide at the Lino Lakes correctional facility.

DOC spokesperson Andy Skoogman stated in a press release a 63-year-old man, who was serving a 19.5-year sentence was found unresponsive in his cell around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. DOC medical staff and outside emergency medical personnel attempted lifesaving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead about an hour later.

The release said a 42-year-old man, who is serving a life sentence, is the lone suspect in the suspected homicide. He is currently in administrative segregation at the prison.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the man's cause of death. The identity of the victim will be released once his next of kin is notified.

The Lino Lakes facility has been placed on a modified lockdown status to allow for the investigation to be completed, according to the release. A modified lockdown means the incarcerated population has been restricted to their living units.

No other details have been released.