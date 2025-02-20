These wolves love the scent of 'skunk essence': Video

The Brief Wolf researchers put a dab of "skunk essence" on a rock, making it a popular place for wildlife in northern Minnesota. The Voyageurs Wolf Project captured trail camera video at the popular rock, which features wolves, otters, beavers and more. Watch the video in the player at the top of the page.



A little dab of "skunk essence" on a rock in northern Minnesota became a popular spot for wildlife, according to the Voyageurs Wolf Project.

Voyageurs Wolf Project trail camera video

What they're saying:

The Voyageurs Wolf Project on Thursday shared a video of wolves, otters and other wildlife stopping by a rock in northern Minnesota to take in the scene of a skunk.

The group said on social media that they put "a tiny dab (about the size of a pea) of skunk essence" on the rock.

"A little dab of the smelly stuff and a random rock becomes the talk of the town… and if you like otters, you'll like this video. If you don't like otters, seek professional help," Voyageurs Wolf Project said in a social media caption for the video (watch the video above).

The trail camera was set up near the edge of a beaver pond in mid-February 2024. All the activity in the video happened from mid-February 2024 to mid-April 2024.

In mid-April, the ice on the beaver pond thawed, leading to the Voyageurs Wolf Project capturing some footage of beavers foraging on land.

The footage is of the Cranberry Bay Pack, which had seven wolves last winter.

What is the Voyageurs Wolf Project?

Dig deeper:

The Voyageurs Wolf Project is a research project through the University of Minnesota aimed at furthering an understanding of wolf behavior, specifically how wolves spend their summer in Voyageurs National Park area of northeastern Minnesota. The organization shares its discoveries on social media and near-daily videos and photos from its trail cameras of wolves and other animals that call Minnesota home, amassing a large and loyal group of followers.

To learn more about what the organization does and how you can support it, visit the Voyageurs Wolf Project website here.