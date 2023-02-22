Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota wildlife on camera from the Voyageurs Wolf Project

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Voyageurs Wolf Project
FOX 9

Voyageurs Wolf Project video: Beavers, moose, and wolf pups

The Voyageurs Wolf Project says the footage of the five wolf pups still alive is highly unusual.

(FOX 9) - While the weather outside is scary, with several more inches of snow possible Wednesday night, the people at Voyageurs Wolf Project released a video that might help remind you of warmer, less snowy times. 

The montage from fall (watch it in the player above) shows some of northern Minnesota’s favorite residents: beavers, wolves, moose, and deer.

Voyageurs says the footage of the Shoepack Lake Pack, the two adults and the five pups, traveling together is some of the most valuable footage. Seeing the five pups still alive is unusual as the pups’ parents typically can’t gather enough food to feed that many mouths.

The Voyageurs Wolf Project is a research project through the University of Minnesota aimed at furthering an understanding of wolf behavior, specifically how wolves spend their summer. The organization shares its discoveries on social media and near-daily videos and photos from its trail cameras of wolves and other animals that call Minnesota home, amassing a large and loyal group of followers. 

To learn more about what the organization does and how you can support it, visit the Voyageurs Wolf Project website here.