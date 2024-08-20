Possible 'wolf-dog hybrid' spotted in northern Minnesota: Video

Researchers with the Voyageurs Wolf Project shared a video of a unique looking wolf that has them scratching their heads.

Possible wolf-dog hybrid

Voyageurs Wolf Project researchers said a mysterious canid similar in appearance to a mix of a wolf and a large dog, like a malamute, has been spotted roaming in northern Minnesota. The "wolf" is sporting a dark fur coat with light brown legs and a short bushy tail.

Researchers noted the unusual appearance was quite noticeable in comparison to the two adult wolves it was seen traveling with.

"We have never seen a ‘wolf’ that looks like this," the Voyageurs Wolf Project said in part on Facebook. "But we suspect that either this canid is a wolf with some strange mutation that makes it super fluffy and extra large…or it is a wolf-dog hybrid."

At this time, researchers said this theory is based on pure speculation, and there is no evidence that wolves are breeding with dogs in the area. If it is in fact a hybrid, the Voyageurs Wolf Project said it is likely the animal either escaped or had been released.

A puzzling looking wolf spotted traveling in northern Minnesota. (Credit Voyageurs Wolf Project). (Supplied)

The sightings

The animal, first seen on Feb. 29 and again on March 3, was traveling with two adult wolves. Researchers say the wolves were just wandering in a group and were not part of a resident pack in the area.

The unique looking wolf was spotted alone 10 different times from March 11 to March 20, but there have been no further sightings, leading researchers to believe the animal may have left the area.

The Voyageurs Wolf Project is a research project through the University of Minnesota aimed at furthering an understanding of wolf behavior, specifically how wolves spend their summer in Voyageurs National Park area of northeastern Minnesota. The organization shares its discoveries on social media and near-daily videos and photos from its trail cameras of wolves and other animals that call Minnesota home, amassing a large and loyal group of followers.

