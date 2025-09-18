Parents weigh in as Minnesota's Universal Free Meal Program turns 2

The Brief After the pandemic, Minnesota started a universal free meals program for school children. Now that program is two years old. Gov Tim Walz says 151 million meals were served in the program in its second year, 460,0000 more than its first.



The goal of the program is to make sure no student goes hungry and to eliminate stigma in school cafeterias.

Popular program

What we know:

For the last couple of years, Minnesota has offered free breakfast and lunch to school children regardless of their families income. Now that program has passed a major milestone.

"I think it's great especially for families who can't afford meals and stuff for their kids," said parent Michelle Gutierrez.

Millions of meals

The backstory:

Governor Tim Walz says the Minnesota Free School Meals Program served 151 million meals in its second year, which is 460,0000 more its first year.

In all, the program has served more than 302 million meals since it launched in 2023, saving families an average of $1,000 per student a year.

"I think it’s great. It increases access for kids who have food insecurities. So how do you feel like that's a wrong thing?" said parent Ann Piatt.

During an unscientific poll at the State Fair, the Minnesota House of Representatives asked, "Should access to free meals be limited to families earning $150,000 or less a year?"

Nearly 54% said no, while 42% said yes. About 4% were undecided.

"I think yes but I don't know how you would quantify it. Say you don't get one and then I do. I think it could lead to some trouble with the schools," said parent Coby Jones.

An even playing field

What they're saying:

Some parents say the portions are small, so their children have to go back for seconds, which they do have to pay for.

But overall, they are grateful Minnesota has stepped up to the plate.

"I hope to see it continue and continue to grow and see research on how important it is for kids to have access to those basic needs that they need to grow into good adults," said Piatt.