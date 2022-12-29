Mall of America COVID-19 vaccination site closing on Friday

The Minnesota Department of Health is shutting down its COVID-19 vaccination site at the Mall of America in Bloomington on Friday, Dec. 30.

The state-run vaccination site opened in February 2021 and has administered more than 236,000 vaccines, a release says. But now that the COVID-19 vaccine is widely available through health systems, pharmacies, local public health and community organizations across the state, the site is no longer necessary.

"We are extremely grateful for all of the partners, staff, and contractors who have worked to make the Mall of America site a cornerstone of Minnesota’s comprehensive response to COVID-19," said Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. "This state-run site, along with others that were stood up during the response, provided vital vaccination access to Minnesotans of all ages over the last couple of years."

Those who still want to get the vaccine at Mall of America can do so from 1-8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. State health officials stress that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 remains one of the most important ways to protect yourself and others from the virus.

Minnesotans can visit Find COVID-19 Vaccine Locations or Vaccines.gov to find vaccine locations closest to them.