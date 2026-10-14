Wild+ available to bars, restaurants across Minnesota Wild local broadcast territory

The Brief Minnesota Wild fans will soon be able to watch them play at bars and restaurants within the team's local broadcast territory. The team announced a partnership with the NHL, FuboTV and Integrated Sports Media that will allow bars and restaurants to get a Wild+ subscription. Select games will be available on KSTP, KSTC 45 and ESPN. Five games will be broadcast nationally on TNT.



Minnesota Wild fans hoping to watch their team play at local watering holes will soon be able to do just that.

Wild+ coming to bars, restaurants

What we know:

The Wild announced Wednesday a new distribution partnership with the NHL, FuboTV and Integrated Sports Media that will now make games available to bars and restaurants throughout the Minnesota Wild local broadcast territory.

Bars and restaurants that are interested in a Wild+ subscription should contact Integrated Sports Media at 1-866-396-8283 or Info@ISMSports.com.

How to watch Wild games

What you can do:

The easiest way to catch Wild games is through a Wild+ subscription, available on Amazon Prime Video. You can pay $19.99 per month, or $99.99 for the season.

Select games will be available on KSTP, KSTC 45 and ESPN. Five games will be broadcast nationally on TNT.

One snag with FuboTV

Why you should care:

If you use the streaming service FuboTV to watch sports, you’re currently going to be out of luck for at least five Wild games. The sports streaming service does not currently offer TNT as a channel.

That impacts the following Wild games:

January 28 (Seattle Kraken)

February 11 (Carolina Hurricanes)

February 28 (New Jersey Devils)

March 14 (Buffalo Sabres)

March 17 (Colorado Avalanche)

Streaming headaches for bar owners, sports fans

Dig deeper:

In an era of streaming packages-a-plenty, sports bars throughout Minnesota are left with the task of navigating how to find what’s showing on a nightly basis, leaving fans of all sports to wonder: How will they know if their team's game will be shown?

For a fan of all the major sports teams in Minnesota — namely the Twins, Wild, Vikings, Timberwolves, Lynx, Frost and United — any given person would have to subscribe to nearly half a dozen different platforms in order to catch all the action they wanted.

What's next:

Coming off a 5-2 loss at the Winnipeg Jets, the Wild host the St. Louis Blues Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center.