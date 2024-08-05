Where are the Vikings at 2 weeks into training camp?

The Minnesota Vikings are about two weeks into training camp at TCO Performance Center, and we’re now six days away from preseason football at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings will host the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday afternoon in their only home preseason game. So where is the team at after several practices in pads, and nearly two full weeks of work?

Sunday night on FOX 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich sat down with Pete Bercich of the Vikings Radio Network to assess where the team is at.

Sam Darnold vs J.J. McCarthy

No, it’s not a quarterback controversy. Sam Darnold has taken a majority of the plays with the first-team offense, though J.J. McCarthy has sprinkled in reps in recent practices. Both have had days where they’ve struggled, and been very good. Darnold and Justin Jefferson have chemistry, and McCarthy isn’t afraid to take chances and throw on the run.

All signs point to Darnold being the Week 1 starter.

Who plays in the preseason?

Kevin O’Connell made it very clear he has a plan for every player on his roster when it comes to preseason snaps. Don’t expect the key players to play at all. Darnold might get a few live reps in the first game, McCarthy should play a lot. The starters will get their plays in during joint practices with the Cleveland Browns.

The preseason is now for the depth players fighting for jobs.

Questions on defense

The secondary lacks depth after the tragic death of Khyree Jackson, and injuries to Mekhi Blackmon, Shaq Griffin and Lewis Cine. The Vikings brought in Bobby McCain and Fabian Moreau, if nothing else to provide more bodies at practice. It’s a big time for players like Akayleb Evans, Andrew Booth Jr., Duke Shelley and others to prove they belong.

What’s next

The Vikings have canceled their annual Monday night practice due to heavy rain and storms. It has been rescheduled to Monday, Aug. 12. They’ll practice Tuesday-Thursday, get Friday off and then we have preseason football on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.