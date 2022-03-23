'We want to build a championship culture': Carlos Correa officially joins Minnesota Twins

article

The Minnesota Twins’ biggest splash of free agency became official earlier this week, and Carlos Correa was introduced as the team’s newest shortstop Wednesday morning from Spring Training in Fort Myers, Fla.

The Twins and Correa agreed to terms early Sunday morning. Correa then traveled to the Twins’ facility and went through a physical and medical evaluation before meeting his new teammates. The move makes the Twins one of the strongest teams up the middle in the American League, with Ryan Jeffers and Gary Sanchez at catcher, Jorge Polanco moving back to second base and Byron Buxton in center field. Correa and Buxton were the top two picks in the 2012 MLB Draft, and now they’re teammates.

Correa was joined at Wednesday’s news conference by his agent, Scott Boras, and Twins’ President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey.

"Carlos had a lot of choices, as he should. He’s one of the best players in our game," Falvey said. "For him to choose Minnesota, to join the Twins’ family is just really special.

Correa came to the Twins for one reason: He wants to win championships. He won a World Series in 2017 with the Houston Astros, is a two-time All-Star and was the 2015 Rookie of the Year. He’s had five seasons of at least 20 home runs, and last year, hit .279 with 26 homers, 34 doubles and 92 RBIs in 148 games. He also had a .850 on base plus slugging percentage.

"When we talked on the Zoom call, we only talked about winning. That’s what we want to build here, we want to build a championship culture," Correa said. "We want to win divisions, win championships, that’s my goal here."

That process started with a Zoom call Friday night at Correa’s home with his agent, Twins’ manager Rocco Baldelli, GM Thad Levine and Falvey. Correa’s wife also joined the call. They talked for a little more than two hours and by the time it was over, his mind was made up.

"Before I got on the Zoom call, my wife was breastfeeding our baby and I said ‘Babe, it might be a big chance that we’re going to Minnesota.' She got on the Zoom call for a little bit. I talked to Rocco, talked to Derek and Thad. They made me feel like this was the place for me to be," Correa said. "When I got off the Zoom call, I told Scott ‘Let’s make it happen.’ I told my wife to start packing, we’re going to Minnesota."

Correa felt comfortable with the Twins, and he really likes hitting at Target Field. He’s got a career 1.200 on base plus slugging percentage at his new home. He’ll be switching jerseys from No. 1 to No. 4.

"The Twins have a new explosive weapon: C4," Boras said.

The Twins needed a jolt, coming off a 73-win season. The Twins also haven’t won a playoff game since 2004, and haven’t won a playoff series since 2022.

They got that jolt and than some, signing one of the biggest stars in the game.

"I want to take on the challenge. It was not long I was playing for an organization that was last in the big leagues, the year before I got there. I know what it takes to build a championship culture within the clubhouse and all the way up to the front office. I see that here," Correa said.