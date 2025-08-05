Vikings WR Jordan Addison suspended 3 games for 2024 drunk driving arrest

The Brief Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has been suspended for the first three games of the season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. Addison was arrested in July 2024 for drunk driving near the L.A. Aiport. Addison reached a plea for a "wet reckless" charge last month. He's still eligible to participate in training camp and the preseason.



The Minnesota Vikings will be without wide receiver Jordan Addison for the first three weeks of the regular season.

The NFL announced Tuesday Addison has been suspended for three games without pay for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Addison was arrested in July 2024 for drunk driving after authorities found him asleep behind the wheel of a Rolls Royce near the Los Angeles Airport.

Jordan Addison reaches plea deal

What we know:

Addison pleaded to a "wet reckless" charge in July, a lesser offense, and will pay a $390 fine and take two online courses. Part of his sentence includes 12 months probation, but his attorney said last month he expects that to be cut in half.

Addison’s arrest

What we know: Addison was arrested in July 2024 after a West Los Angeles police officer found him asleep behind the wheel of a Rolls Royce that was blocking a lane of a highway near the Los Angeles Airport.

It happened just a few weeks before he reported to Vikings training camp, and a week after defensive back Khyree Jackson was killed in a car crash by a drunk driver. Addison’s arrest also happened a year after he was cited for driving 140 miles per hour on Interstate 94 near St. Paul, citing a dog emergency at the time. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor speeding charge and paid a fine.

What games will Addison miss?

The Vikings will not have Addison available for Week 1 at the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, Minnesota’s home opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 14 and Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Addison is eligible to return Week 4, when the Vikings play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland.

Addison is permitted to continue participating in all Vikings’ training camp activities, and preseason games.