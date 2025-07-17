Vikings WR Jordan Addison reaches plea deal in L.A. DUI arrest

The Brief Jordan Addison pleaded guilty to "wet reckless" on Thursday in connection to a July 2024 arrest for drunk driving in Los Angeles. Addison was found asleep behind the wheel of a Rolls Royce on a highway near the L.A. Airport. He'll pay a fine, take two online courses and could still face a suspension from the NFL.



Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison on Thursday reached a plea deal in connection with his July 2024 arrest for drunk driving in Los Angeles.

What they're saying:

According to his attorney, Addison pleaded to a lesser vehicular offense, commonly known as a "wet reckless." He will pay a $390 fine and complete two online courses. Addison’s attorney says they expect his 12-month probation to be cut in half to six.

"Over the past year, he voluntarily participated in MADD events and programs and, after reflection, decided to enter this plea understanding the ramifications of this decision," Addison's attorney said. "He has kept the organization apprised throughout these legal proceedings, and will continue in his full commitment to being a valuable member of his team."

Addison’s arrest

What we know:

Addison was arrested in July 2024 after a West Los Angeles police officer found him asleep behind the wheel of a Rolls Royce that was blocking a lane of a highway near the Los Angeles Airport.

It happened just a few weeks before he reported to Vikings training camp, and a week after defensive back Khyree Jackson was killed in a car crash by a drunk driver. Addison’s arrest also happened a year after he was cited for driving 140 miles per hour on Interstate 94 near St. Paul, citing a dog emergency at the time. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor speeding charge and paid a fine.

NFL discipline?

What's next:

There remains a possibility the Vikings will have to start the regular season without Addison. He is subject to a suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, and could miss at least three games.

Addison will be entering his third NFL season after being drafted No. 23 overall by the Vikings in 2024. He has 133 catches for 1,786 yards and 19 touchdowns in his first two seasons.