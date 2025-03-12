Vikings WR Jordan Addison has pre-trial hearing for 2024 DUI in Los Angeles

The Brief Vikings WR Jordan Addison had a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday in Los Angeles for his July 2024 citation for DUI. California Highway Patrol spotted him asleep behind the wheel of his Rolls Royce stopped in traffic before he was taken into custody. Addison has pleaded not guilty in the incident. He was the Vikings' first round pick in 2023.



Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison had a pre-trial hearing in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday, stemming from his July 2024 citation for DUI.

Addison now has a pre-trial conference set for April 10. He pleaded not guilty last December to charges in the incident.

Addison was arrested last July after he was found by the California Highway Patrol in the driver’s seat of his Rolls Royce asleep blocking a highway lane. He was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI at about 11:36 p.m., and released two hours later.

It happened just weeks before the Vikings reported for training camp at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. The NFL has said throughout this process it would wait for Addison’s legal situation to play out before it handed out any discipline. Addison could face a suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Addison with the Vikings

The Vikings took Addison with their first round pick in 2023. He had 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in his rookie season. This year, he had 63 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns.