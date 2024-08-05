Vikings WR Jordan Addison charged with misdemeanor DUI in July 12 arrest

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has been charged with a pair of misdemeanors after his July 12 arrest in Los Angeles on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to court records, Addison has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a .08 block alcohol content. He was found by authorities in California asleep behind the wheel of his Rolls Royce blocking traffic just after 11:30 p.m. on July 12. He was released two hours later.

Addison has an Oct. 7 court appearance to be arraigned and enter a plea.

Why it matters

Nearly a year to the date of this arrest, Addison was cited for reckless driving after going 140 miles per hour on Interstate 94 in St. Paul. He told the State Patrol he was having an emergency with his dog. Also, Addison’s most recent arrest came less than a week after teammate Khyree Jackson was killed in a car crash, likely because of an impaired driver.

In his rookie season, Addison played in all 17 games and made 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Will Addison face discipline?

Addison could be suspended for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, up to three games. If he is convicted or pleads guilty, he could face up to six months in jail, face fines of up to $2,000 or lose his license for as much as six months.

The Vikings will let the legal process play out with Addison. They have their first preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.