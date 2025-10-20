Vikings: When will J.J. McCarthy return from ankle injury?

The Brief The Vikings are 3-3 after Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and the fan base is eager for J.J. McCarthy's ankle to heal. McCarthy has missed four straight games, and Carson Wentz has gone 2-2 in his absence. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday McCarthy is unlikely to return this week, with the Vikings heading to L.A. on a short week for Thursday Night Football. It's possible he could return for Week 9 at Detroit.



The Minnesota Vikings are 3-3 after a 28-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Vikings quarterback situation

What we know:

The biggest question among the fan base is centered around when J.J. McCarthy will return as starting quarterback. The short answer is we don’t know yet, but it could come as early as Week 9 at the Detroit Lions.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Carson Wentz likely gets the start Thursday as the Vikings are on a short week, going on the road to face the L.A. Chargers on Thursday Night Football. McCarthy’s ankle wasn’t ready to go this past weekend, so it’s unlikely he’d be fully-healthy by Thursday.

Plus, Kevin O’Connell wants McCarthy to go through a full week of practice before returning to games.

Carson Wentz struggles

Why you should care:

McCarthy missed his fourth straight game with a high ankle sprain Sunday. Carson Wentz got his fourth start and threw for 313 yards, but was intercepted twice, including one that was returned for a touchdown. He had Jordan Addison on two long completions that with more accurate throws, could’ve been touchdowns. T.J. Hockenson had a touchdown reversed that could’ve been a more accurate throw.

He also got flagged for an intentional grounding, and his second interception was essentially a second down arm punt.

The Vikings had the ball in the red zone six times Sunday, and managed just one touchdown. It had social media screaming for Wentz to get benched for Max Brosmer. McCarthy could only play if both Wentz and Brosmer got injured.

Week 9 return for McCarthy?

What's next:

After facing the L.A. Chargers Thursday, the Vikings get a mini bye week before they head to Detroit Nov. 2. If McCarthy’s healthy, he likely gets the start there.

The messaging from O’Connell has been consistent: If McCarthy is healthy, he plays. The Vikings might be 3-4 by then, and need to see what they have in their 2024 first round pick.

O'Connell could shed more light on the situation on Tuesday, when he speaks with reporters before the team heads West.