Vikings-Texans: How to watch Minnesota's first preseason game

The Minnesota Vikings are opening preseason play against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Aug. 9 — a game you can watch on FOX 9 and stream on FOX LOCAL.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell revealed on Monday that J.J. McCarthy will play in Minnesota’s preseason opener on Saturday against the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium. It’ll be the first game action for McCarthy since his preseason debut last year against the Las Vegas Raiders.

How to watch Vikings-Texans

Watch live:

FOX 9 will have complete coverage of the Vikings' preseason opener from kickoff to the final play. You can watch the game, with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m., on FOX 9, on your smart TV via the free FOX LOCAL app, as well as streaming on FOX9.com, the FOX 9 FOX LOCAL Mobile phone app and in the player above.

Note: Streaming of the football game is restricted to the FOX 9 viewing area.

Before the game, tune into Vikings GameDay Live starting at 2 p.m. on FOX 9, FOX LOCAL and FOX9.com. Then, after the game, tune into the Vikings Postgame Show at 6 p.m. on FOX 9 and streaming on FOX LOCAL and FOX9.com.

2 preseason games streaming on FOX LOCAL

What's next:

In the second week of preseason, the Vikings will play the New England Patriots at noon on Saturday, Aug. 16. You can watch the game on FOX 9 and streaming on FOX LOCAL.

The Vikings' third preseason game is at 7 p.m. on Aug. 22. The game will air on CBS.

The Vikings open the regular season against the Chicago Bears at 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 8. The game will be broadcast on ESPN/ABC.