Vikings TE Ben Ellefson medically retires from football after 3 seasons

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Thursday that tight end Ben Ellefson has medically retired from football after three seasons in the NFL.

Ellefson made the decision official in an Instagram post.

"Thank you football, for the people you’ve brought into my life and the opportunities you’ve given me to pursue my dreams to the fullest. I’ve been blessed on my path to have people who believed in me, which has drowned out those who doubted. So, thank you believers, for the chances you’ve taken on me, helping and supporting me in my drive to give this game all I could and to reach my fullest potential. The list is long and I am fortunate," Ellefson said.

He added, "Everybody’s story is different, and I’m proud to say I’ve given the game of football everything I have. Injuries are a big part of the game and although they are a reason for me moving on, I am fortunate to be in a spot where I can still walk away from the game as a player, ready to tackle whatever is next in my life."

Ellefson, a Hawley, Minn., native and former North Dakota State standout, signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 as an undrafted college free agent. He played the last two seasons with the Vikings. He played in nine games with Minnesota, making one start, and had three catches for 26 yards last season.

Ellefson is 26 years old.