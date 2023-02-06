Vikings safety Lewis Cine working back from season-ending leg injury

article

While we wait for the Minnesota Vikings to name a new defensive coordinator, it appears safety Lewis Cine is making progress in his recovery from a leg injury that ended his rookie season.

Cine suffered a compound fracture in his left leg on a special teams play during the Vikings Week 4 win over the New Orleans Saints in London. The injury was severe enough that Cine had to be hospitalized for about a week in London after the team flew home.

Before the season was over, Cine was spotted in the locker room at TCO Performance Center walking on his own, without the help of crutches. Monday, Cine posted videos of himself at the Vikings’ practice facility doing rehab. In two clips, he sprints while using a resistance band. In another, he runs straight sprints.

He posted other clips of his recovery process last Friday.

The Vikings took Cine with their first round draft pick last season, after he helped lead Georgia to the College Football Playoff national championship. Cine played in three games last season, and had 34 snaps on special teams.