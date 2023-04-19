Vikings safety Harrison Smith pondered free agency, retiring before return to Minnesota

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
16
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:08 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Kittson County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Itasca County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Pine County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Dunn County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Central St. Louis County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Koochiching County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Itasca County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 12:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore

Vikings safety Harrison Smith pondered free agency, retiring before return to Minnesota

By
Published 
Updated 11:18AM
Sports
FOX 9
GettyHarrisonSmith article

Harrison Smith - Credit: Getty Images (Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings are back at TCO Performance Center this week with several players in town for the team’s voluntary offseason workout program.

Harrison Smith is one of many who didn’t know what his future held after the Vikings’ loss to the New York Giants in the NFC Playoffs. The veteran safety, one of the longest-tenured players on the roster, was one of the many high-priced names the front office had to make decisions about in the offseason.

Minnesota Vikings begin practices

Several Minnesota Vikings players are taking part in voluntary workouts, officially beginning work toward their next season’s goals.

Smith was candid on Tuesday in talking about his return to the Vikings for a 12th season with a restructured contract. He thought about the possibility of being released, entering free agency and going to another team. So why did he come back? One of the biggest reasons was new defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

"I thought about it for sure. Human nature, I think about other things and other places. I’d say Flo was a big reason, I wouldn’t say one thing. You definitely have to appreciate what the Wilf’s have done with the Vikings and the leadership they have and the investment they have in the franchise and the community," Smith said. "I kind of grew up here. There’s tangible things I thought about and intangible things, they all kind of added up to I wanted to stay here and give it another crack. It’s tough to quantify everything, it felt right to stay."

Featured

Vikings center Garrett Bradbury happy to be back in Minnesota
article

Vikings center Garrett Bradbury happy to be back in Minnesota

Garrett Bradbury walked into TCO Performance Center on Monday getting plenty of hugs, handshakes and smiles from his teammates and coaches.

Smith also said the thought of retiring was there, and it wasn’t the first time.

"I don’t know how to put a percentage on that either, but that creeps in for sure. That’s not the first year I thought about it, can’t play forever," Smith said. "It’s a big world out there, lot of things going on, it’s fun to think about and try and dabble in some things here and there, but I can still run alright and catch the ball pretty well."

The Vikings took Smith with their first round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He’s started 158 of his 159 career games. He’s made the Pro Bowl six times, was an All-Pro in 2017 and tied a career-high with five interceptions. He has 946 career tackles, and 16.5 sacks.

He’s also seen teammates leave for other opportunities. Anthony Barr is now with the Dallas Cowboys, the Vikings released Eric Kendricks. Patrick Peterson went to the Steelers. It’s the business of the NFL.

"That’s the world we live in, and it’s not just football. Whatever your job is, you’re not going to work with your colleagues for the entirety of it," Smith said.

His return to Minnesota was unofficially solidified after a text exchange with Chris Tomasson, a former Vikings’ beat reporter with the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Tomasson asked Smith if he was returning for 2023, and Smith responded with a photo of Minnesota music legend Prince.

"I think I texted that to our guy CT. I don’t even remember, I was like let’s see what he does with this. He didn’t disappoint, so here we are," Smith said.