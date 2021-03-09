Minnesota Vikings release veteran K Dan Bailey after 3 seasons

article

The Minnesota Vikings made it official on Tuesday that they’ll have a new kicker for the 2021 season.

The Vikings announced they’ve released veteran Dan Bailey after nearly three full seasons in Minnesota. Bailey will be entering his 11th NFL season in 2021, and was due to make about $1.7 million. According to Bailey's agent, the Vikings wanted to keep him, but the two sides couldn't reach an agreement on a contract.

Bailey was 37-of-43 on extra point attempts as Minnesota finished 7-9 in 2020 and missed the NFC Playoffs. He finished 15-of-22 on field goals for the season, and speculation about his future with the Vikings was fueled after missing one extra point and three field goals in a Week 14 26-14 loss at Tampa Bay. In Minnesota’s final five games, he was just 5-of-10 on field goals and 11-of-16 on extra points.

Bailey had a tough 2020 season after going 40-of-44 on extra points in 2019, and 27-of-29 on field goals. That includes a perfect 3-for-3 from at least 50 yards out.

In three seasons with Minnesota, Bailey was 107-of-118 on extra points, and 63-of-79 (79.7 percent) on field goals. He was just 13-of-23 on kicks from 40-49 yards out.

The Vikings signed Greg Joseph last month, and he’s currently the lone kicker on the roster.