Vikings QBs J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz ‘stand in the same place they did Monday’

The Minnesota Vikings host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in a game you can watch on FOX 9.

J.J. McCarthy or Carson Wentz?

What we know:

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell on Wednesday gave a non-update on the quarterback situation. J.J. McCarthy has missed three straight games with an ankle injury, but returned to practice during the bye week. Other than leading a fourth quarter comeback at Chicago Week 1, McCarthy has had his struggles.

Carson Wentz is 2-1 in place of McCarthy, and is dealing with an injury in his non-throwing shoulder.

What we don't know:

Both are going to practice this week, but we don’t know when O’Connell will name the starter, or if he already has with the team and isn’t sharing it publicly.

"They stand in the same place they did Monday when I answered that question. They’re both going to get work, both going to get reps," O’Connell said. "Very much looking forward to our whole team getting back out there."

Vikings practice Wednesday

Why you should care:

The Vikings practice Wednesday afternoon at TCO Performance Center, and the starting quarterback for Sunday games typically speak to media after that practice. Both McCarthy and Wentz are scheduled to speak, and we may know more when the Vikings release their injury report after practice.

O’Connell said Wentz’s shoulder injury isn’t impacting his passes, since it’s to his non-throwing shoulder.

"He got some good work in Monday, feeling positive from a health standpoint to go through and throw," O’Connell said.