Vikings QB Kirk Cousins calls COVID-19 vaccine 'a private health matter for me'

The Minnesota Vikings activated quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, and Cousins addressed reporters before the team hits the practice field at TCO Performance Center for its third practice in pads.

Cousins said he was "frustrated and disappointed" to have to miss five days of practice due to COVID-19 protocols, including the team's Saturday night workout in front of fans at TCO Stadium. He said he had six negative COVID-19 tests since being put in protocols, and never had the virus. He and Stanley were placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 list after being considered high risk close contacts to Kellen Mond, who reportedly tested positive and is out a minimum of 10 days.

Cousins said Thursday as he understands it, being considered a close contact came down to a meeting room size issue.

"In my entire college and pro career, I have not missed four practices. So to miss four practices in one week, you know, and not have COVID was frustrating, disappointing. But I worked on my own, did all the virtual meetings, I was able to do the best I could with the situation we had," Cousins said. "I do believe the protocols work. That's why I believe I didn't have COVID after being in a meeting room like that because the mask and the social distancing works. Now we look forward to the degree that you test positive for the virus, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, you can't play in a game with COVID regardless of your vaccination status. So the key will be not being a close contact. That will be the focus. And we have to be very vigilant to make sure that does not happen."

Cousins said he's going to do "whatever it takes" to avoid COVID-19, which includes maintaining social distance from the team when not outside on the practice field and following the NFL protocols that are in place.

Non-vaccinated players must attend meetings virtually, can't travel, eat or leave hotel rooms while on the road with vaccinated players. They also must wear masks at all times while inside the team facility.

Cousins intends to follow all the protocols, because he says, "they work," and the Vikings got through an entire 2020 season without missing games.

"The vaccination decision is a private, very private health matter for me. I do believe that as a leader of the team, it's very important to follow the protocols to avoid close contact, because that is that is what is going to come down to is did you have a close contact? And so I'm going to be vigilant about avoiding a close contact" Cousins said. "I even thought about should I just set up literally plexi glass around where I sit so that this could never happen again? I thought about it because I'm going to do whatever it takes. So we're going to avoid this close contact thing. I look forward to, you know, making sure I'm playing for every game this year.

"I'll be very diligent with the protocols," Cousins added.

Cousins said he talked with Vikings coach Mike Zimmer Wednesday night, and insists the two have a good relationship.

Zimmer has been critical of players and voiced his frustration over the team having one of the lowest vaccination rates in the NFL. Positive COVID-19 tests could result in the team missing key players for games, or having to forfeit games and take a loss if there's an outbreak.

Advertisement

Cousins will practice Thursday, and the team has a scrimmage at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday.