Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy not worried about Justin Jefferson missing practice

The Brief Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy said Wednesday he's not worried about building chemistry with Justin Jefferson as the star receiver has missed practice with a mild hamstring injury. McCarthy on Wednesday had high praise for undrafted college free agent Max Brosmer, who played one season with the Gophers. We'll see if the Vikings play McCarthy in their first preseason game on Aug. 9 against the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium.



J.J. McCarthy is in his first full training camp with the Minnesota Vikings after last year’s meniscus injury, and is already experiencing highs and lows.

Highs and lows for McCarthy

What we know:

On the team’s first day in full pads, McCarthy hit Jordan Addison for a 60-yard touchdown. in another session, McCarthy got sacked multiple times during a team period. One thing he’s not worried about, though, is building chemistry with Justin Jefferson.

The star receiver left last Thursday’s practice early with "legs tightness." It was later determined to be a minor left hamstring strain. Jefferson hasn’t practiced since, but McCarthy isn’t worried. He says the two put in enough offseason work that now, they’re bonding through communication.

"I feel like we’re in a really great spot. Spent a lot of time in the offseason getting on the same page. He’s a different receiver, he moves in different ways and just being able to get reps with him is huge," McCarthy said. "Unfortunately he’s down with a little bit of soreness, but we’re going to pick up where we left off. I think it’s in a really good spot."

McCarthy lauds Max Brosmer

Why you should care:

McCarthy on Wednesday had high praise for Max Brosmer. The former University of Minnesota quarterback signed with the Vikings as an undrafted college free agent. He could push Sam Howell for the No. 2 job behind McCarthy, but is likely headed to the practice squad.

McCarthy also said Brosmer is quite the singer. It’s clear the quarterback room spends a lot of time together away from the field.

"Max is the man, just super detail-oriented. Works his butt off, I can’t say enough good things about that guy, just an awesome human being," McCarthy said. "He can sing pretty well too, he’s got a song out there, ‘Old Jack Daniels,’ check it out."

Will McCarthy play in preseason?

Dig deeper:

Kevin O’Connell likely won’t get asked about it until next week, but the Vikings will have their first preseason game on Aug. 9 at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Houston Texans.

Barring a change, the two teams will not have joint practices leading up to the game. The Vikings are hosting the New England Patriots the following week for two joint practices ahead of an Aug. 16 preseason game.

Will McCarthy play in the preseason? That depends on how much he gets done in training camp.