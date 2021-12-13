Vikings place Alexander Mattison, Dan Chisena on COVID-19 list

article

The Minnesota Vikings don’t start preparations for the Chicago Bears until later this week, but the team continues to deal with potential COVID-19 issues.

The Vikings announced Monday that wide receiver Dan Chisena and running back Alexander Mattison have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They also placed practice quad guard Kyle Hinton on the COVID-19 list.

Chisena had two offensive and 22 special teams snaps in last Thursday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mattison had six carries for 27 yards backing up Dalvin Cook against the Steelers. For the season, Mattison is second on the Vikings in rushing at 432 yards, averaging 3.7 yards per carry, and has two touchdowns.

Players not vaccinated for COVID-19 must sit out a minimum of 10 days after a positive test. Players who are vaccinated can return with two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. The status of Chisena and Mattison is worth monitoring later this week as the Vikings head to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears next Monday night.

It's not just the Vikings dealing with COVID-19 issues. A total of 36 players around the NFL were placed on the league's COVID-19 list on Monday.

Advertisement

The Vikings on Monday also claimed running back Wayne Gallman off waivers. Gallman has 28 carries for 104 rushing yards this season before being cut by the Atlanta Falcons. Last year with Saquon Barkley injured, Gallman had a career-high 682 rushing yards and six touchdowns.