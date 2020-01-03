Vikings owners say they’re sticking by Mike Zimmer, Rick Spielman

article

Minnesota Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf have been present around TCO Performance Center this week as the Vikings prepare to face the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs.

Mark Wilf released a statement Friday, saying the ownership group believes in head coach Mike Zimmer and General Manager and wants to keep them long term. The statement comes after rumors that the Dallas Cowboys may pursue Zimmer to be their next head coach after parting ways with Jason Garrett on Thursday.

Zimmer spent 13 years with the Cowboys as a defensive coach, including six as a defensive coordinator. Zimmer is making his third playoff appearance as head coach of the Vikings.

In the statement, Mark Wilf said, “We value Mike and Rick’s leadership and we have every intent of Mike continuing as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings and Rick leading our football operations, next year and beyond.”

Beyond is the key word in that statement. Zimmer and Spielman are both under contract with the Vikings through the 2020 season. The future for both could largely depend on Sunday’s result at New Orleans.