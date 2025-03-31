Expand / Collapse search
Vikings owner wants extension done for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

By
Published  March 31, 2025 1:23pm CDT
Minnesota Vikings
Vikings GM addresses Aaron Rodgers talk

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said Wednesday they've had several conversations with Aaron Rodgers and wouldn't shut the door on potentially signing him to Minnesota. He said at this time, they're happy with their current quarterback room of J.J. McCarthy and Brett Rypien.

The Brief

    • The NFL Owners Meetings are being held this week in Palm Beach, Florida.
    • Vikings' Owner Mark Wilf told reporters on Monday he's had "very positive talks" with GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and wants to get an extension done.
    • Shortly after the season, the Vikings and Kevin O'Connell reached an agreement on a multi-year extension.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings took care of a long-term contract extension for head coach Kevin O’Connell shortly after the season ended.

It appears Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is next in line for not only a pay day, but a future in Minnesota. Speaking with reporters on Monday at the NFL Owners Meetings in Palm Beach, Fla, Vikings’ Owner Mark Wilf made it pretty clear he wants Adofo-Mensah in Minnesota.

He just finished his third year as the Vikings’ general manager, and 2025 is the final year of his current contract. O’Connell was also entering a contract year, until the Vikings signed him to an extension.

"We’ve had very, very positive conversations and that’s something we’re going to continue to work towards this offseason," Wilf told reporters.

He was asked if it’s something they want to get done before the season.

"Yes, it is," he said.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s tenure

Why you should care:

The Vikings’ ownership group hired Adofo-Mensah to take over the front office after the 2021 season, replacing Rick Spielman. He helped lead the Vikings to an NFC North Division title in his and O’Connell’s first season. They also went 14-3 this past season with a career year from Sam Darnold to earn an NFC Wild Card Playoff spot.

In three seasons, the Vikings are 34-19 overall, and 0-2 in the playoffs. Adofo-Mensah has done very well in signing free agents, but has had lesser luck through the NFL Draft. He hopes that changes with quarterback J.J. McCarthy, after trading up the first round of the draft last year to get the former Michigan star. For now, Adofo-Mensah has put cold water on the concept of signing Aaron Rodgers.

Kevin O’Connell’s tenure

What we know:

O’Connell got the highest honor he can get this year, other than a Super Bowl win. He was named the NFL Coach of the Year after a 14-win season, and questions surrounding the quarterback entering.

Their approach of communication and collaboration at all levels of the organization has served them well over the last three seasons. Now, they have to make it count in the postseason.

The Source: O’Connell and Wilf are speaking with Vikings’ reporters at the NFL Owners Meetings this week in Florida.

Minnesota VikingsSportsNFL