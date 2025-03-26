Vikings GM doesn’t close door on Aaron Rodgers, not worried about extension

The Brief Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah confirmed Wednesday the team had several conversations about adding Aaron Rodgers. The current plan is and remains for J.J. McCarthy to be the Vikings' 2025 starter. Adofo-Mensah is still seeking a long-term contract extension to stay in Minnesota.



Minnesota Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah spoke with reporters on Wednesday at TCO Performance Center for the first time since free agency opened.

He confirmed the Vikings had several conversations with Aaron Rodgers, but said right now is not the right time to bring him to Minnesota. He didn’t shut the door completely on Rodgers, as far-fetched as it might sound.

"For me to sit here and say that anything is 100 percent forever, that’s just not the job. We’re responding to scenarios and different information as it comes," Adofo-Mensah said. "Things can change, but right now we’re really happy with our room."

Kevin O’Connell the ‘QB Elvis?’

Why you should care:

Adofo-Mensah said he left a majority of the conversations with Rodgers up to Kevin O’Connell, who has spent most of his NFL career working with quarterbacks. He won a division title with Kirk Cousins, and helped Sam Darnold resurrect his career last season.

Rodgers had interest in Minnesota, but did the Vikings have interest in the chaos that comes with him?

"You’re talking about a player that Kevin has known for a long time. When you have a relationship like that, I’m typically the type that’s like ‘Hey, whoever’s got the best relationship, talk to him.’ If I’m the Dork Elvis, maybe Kevin is the QB Elvis type of guy. He’s got a great relationship with Aaron, they’ve had a lot of conversations," Adofo-Mensah said. "He looped us in, we met and kind of go from there. it’s a new thing to talk about a player of that kind of caliber. Just being involved in those dialogues was real special."

So the door isn’t completely shut there?

The conversations:

"We got to a place where everybody was transparent but right now, we feel pretty good about where we’re going. That’s really how it ended. It’s ultimately up to him what he decides to do with his future," Adofo-Mensah said.

The plan is and remains for J.J. McCarthy to be the 2025 starter. Though, he said Tuesday the team hasn't told him that officially.

Kwesi not worried about future in Minnesota

What we know:

Shortly after the season ended, O’Connell and the Vikings agreed to a multi-year contract extension. He led the Vikings to a 14-3 season, and the playoffs for the second time in three years.

Adofo-Mensah is still waiting for his extension. The 2025 season is the last on his current contract, but says it’s not something he thinks about.

"It’s funny, I don’t think about that very much. I wake up every morning trying to make sure the Vikings get to the ultimate goal I want to get us to. Somebody will say it in passing, I’ll make sure I call Jimmy and ask him how it’s going," Adofo-Mensah said. "Just like with player contracts, it’s a process, these things take time. I trust people to do that for me."

It also won’t change how he runs the Vikings’ front office.

"It’s my job to be the servant leader for them, that mindset doesn’t change just because my contract maybe has a year left on it," Adofo-Mensah said.

NFL Draft

What's next:

Adofo-Mensah made a splash in free agency. Now they’re getting ready for the NFL Draft in late April.