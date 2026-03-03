Vikings open to Jonathan Greenard trade: Report

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly open to trading veteran edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Vikings are more than $40 million over the salary cap, with free agency starting next week. Greenard is due more than $22 million against the cap in 2026, including $19 million in cash.



The NFL league year starts March 11, and several roster decisions are ahead for the Minnesota Vikings.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has already reported the Vikings are likely to release Aaron Jones and Javon Hargrave if they can’t find a trade partner. It appears veteran edge rusher Jonathan Greenard might also be on the way out.

Vikings exploring Jonathan Greenard trade?

What we know:

Schefter reported Tuesday the Vikings are open to moving Greenard to shed salary, as they’re more than $40 million over the salary cap going into free agency. Greenard’s contract calls for a $22.3 million hit against the cap, and $19 million in cash.

Greenard has been with the Vikings for two seasons. In 2024, he earned Pro Bowl honors with 59 tackles and 12 sacks in 17 starts. He made 10 starts this past season, finishing with 38 tackles and three sacks. His year eventually ended with a shoulder injury that required surgery.

Vikings defensive line options

Big picture view:

If the Vikings move on from Greenard, that leaves Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner as the team’s options at edge rusher. Turner, who is entering his third season in Minnesota, led the defense with eight sacks last season.

Stay tuned, because we’re learn a lot more about the potential roster changes when the NFL’s legal tampering period begins at 11 a.m. on March 9.

Vikings QB situation

Dig deeper:

The Vikings' quarterback situation is the hottest offseason topic, with Sam Darnold winning a Super Bowl likely playing a large part in Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's dismissal. The Vikings need a veteran quarterback to both compete with J.J. McCarthy, and provide stability to the room if McCarthy gets injured again.

The latest name thrown into the mix? Kyler Murray, who will reportedly be released by the Arizona Cardinals. Murray reportedly has interest in the Vikings, and the interest appears to be mutual. Murray was the No. 1 overall pick of the Cardinals in 2019, but he's 38-48-1 in 87 career starts. He made only five starts last year, dealing with a foot injury.