Vikings OC Wes Phillips calls 8 false starts ‘embarrassing, losing football’

The Minnesota Vikings host the Chicago Bears this Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, and on Tuesday, the coordinators recapped their versions of what happened in last Sunday’s 27-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Wes Phillips ‘embarrassed’ by false start penalties

Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips took the podium and TCO Performance Center and didn’t wait for questions. He immediately addressed the Vikings’ offense getting flagged for eight false starts, on their home field. He did it with a frustrated eye roll, and a tone of a disappointed dad.

"Alright, probably going to get asked about false starts in the game. Just wanted to address that right off the bat. Obviously something we can’t have, that’s losing football. I personally am embarrassed by it," Phillips said.

Three of them alone were called on Brian O’Neill, a veteran and captain. Phillips said a conversation has been had with the offensive line, and tweaks will be made. He did not say if it will involve changes in personnel.

"We got the unit together, we have a plan going forward to make sure none of that happens again. As a coach, you want to see a clean operation, particularly at home. Good offenses don’t take turns, we have to have all 11 on the same page throughout a game."

Myles Price fumbles kick return

Phillips wasn’t alone in addressing mistakes. Special teams coordinator Matt Daniels talked about a catastrophic fumble by Myles Price in the third quarter.

The Ravens had just turned a J.J. McCarthy interception into a field goal to take a 12-10 lead. Price, battling for extra yardage on the ensuing kick return, coughed up the football. The Ravens recovered it, putting the Vikings’ defense on a short field.

Justice Hill scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Ravens a 19-10 lead. It took the air out of U.S. Bank Stadium.

"It’s tough to overcome fumbling on a kickoff return, it’s really one of the toughest plays. A team scores, they kick the ball off and the ensuing play, they force a fumble and recover it. Automatic points or the other team. From there we’re trying to play catch-up," Daniels said. "This guy is built the right way, I’m excited how he’s going to respond. He has to understand we have to take what the cover team gives us, and the possession of the football is a lot more important than trying to get that extra yard."

Is Bears’ game a must-win?

The Vikings fall to 4-5 on the season, are 1-3 at home but are still 2-0 in the NFC North Division. With the Bears coming to Minneapolis, it has the feelings of a game the Vikings have to have to stay in the division race. That starts with eliminating pre-snap penalties, and turnovers.