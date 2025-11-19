Vikings not panicking despite 4-6 record with 7 games left

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field in a game that could define the rest of the regular season, win or lose. The Vikings are hopefully Jonathan Greenard and Ryan Kelly can return Sunday. The Vikings are 4-6, 2-1 in the NFC North and desperately need a win to get in the NFC Playoff conversation.



The Minnesota Vikings got back to practice Wednesday with one of their biggest games of the season coming Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Vikings’ injury report

What we know:

The Vikings might be the healthiest they’ve been all season going into Sunday’s game. Kevin O’Connell said Wednesday Jonathan Greenard would practice on a side field. Center Ryan Kelly, who hasn’t played since Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland, fully participated in practice and has a Guardian-style helmet after suffering two concussions in four games.

Will Fries didn’t practice due to a knee injury, and Christian Darrisaw (knee) and Aaron Jones (shoulder) were listed, but were full participants.

If Greenard and Kelly return Sunday, it would be the first time this season that all Vikings’ projected starters would be on the field at the same time.

J.J. McCarthy’s cork off bottle reference

What they're saying:

J.J. McCarthy spoke after practice Wednesday, and aside from one quarter against the Chicago Bears and dominating the Detroit Lions, it hasn’t been the year he anticipated as a full-time starter. He missed five games with an ankle injury, and has six touchdowns and eight interceptions in five starts.

He got booed by Vikings’ fans on Sunday. He says a breakthrough is close.

"I feel like for me I kind of make the analogy of the cork about to come off a bottle. Understanding it’s one to three little things I need to change about my game that’s going to make a huge difference. I feel like it’s really close," McCarthy said. "It’s sort of like tying a shoe, it takes time."

The daunting Packers’ defensive line

Why you should care:

Sunday’s game is the first time the Vikings’ offensive line will see Micah Parsons, after the Packers made a massive trade for him with the Cowboys. He has eight sacks in 10 games. If that’s not enough, Rashan Gary has 7.5 sacks and 18 solo tackles.

A Vikings’ offensive line that has struggled keeping quarterbacks upright has a huge challenge Sunday.

"He’s (Parsons) lining up everywhere. Whatever side they have him on, Rashan Gary is on the other. It’s definitely something we’re talking about," Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said.

Vikings must stay present

Dig deeper:

The Vikings are 4-6, 2-1 in the NFC North Division and are also at the bottom of the division. If they want to be in the NFC Playoff picture, time is running out. A loss at Lambeau Field would be devastating. But the Vikings say they have to stay in the moment.

If they let themselves wander mentally, that’s when things unravel.

"Our philosophy is one week at a time, one day at a time. You can get caught up in what matters, what doesn’t. How can we do this, how can we do that? At the end of the day, we have to be where our feet are," safety Josh Metellus said. "Process over results is the biggest thing we’re stressing right now."

What's next:

The Vikings and Packers kickoff at noon Sunday, and it’s a game you can watch on FOX 9.