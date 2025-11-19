Vikings-Packers: How to watch the game on FOX 9
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings are set to play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, a game which can be watched on FOX 9.
Vikings-Packers
How to watch:
The Minnesota Vikings (4-6) will travel to Wisconsin for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers (6-3-1) on Nov. 23. Kickoff is set for noon CT at Lambeau Field.
Here's how to watch:
- Matchup: Vikings at Packers
- Kickoff: Noon CT
- Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
- How to watch: FOX 9, FOX ONE
Before the game, tune into Vikings GameDay Live from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. on FOX 9, and stream on your smart TV via the free FOX LOCAL app, on FOX9.com, your FOX LOCAL Mobile phone app and in the player above. You can watch Vikings GameDay Live from anywhere.
After the game, tune into Vikings Postgame Tonight at 10:35 p.m. on Sunday on FOX 9 and FOX LOCAL. Plus, Sunday night, listen and watch FOX 9's Vikings Now podcast wherever you get your podcasts, as well as streaming on-demand on FOX LOCAL, FOX9.com and YouTube.