Vikings acquire No. 23 overall pick in NFL Draft from Houston Texans

It appears as if Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Minnesota Vikings are getting ready to make a splash in the NFL Draft after Kirk Cousins’ departure in free agency.

The Vikings announced Friday morning they’ve acquired the No. 23 overall pick from the Houston Texans in next month’s draft. They’re also getting the No. 232 overall pick in exchange for their No. 42 overall pick in the second round, the No. 188 pick and a 2025 second round pick.

That means right now, Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings have two first-round picks in next month’s NFL Draft. After going 7-10 last season and missing the NFC Playoffs, the Vikings have the No. 11 overall pick.

It certainly feels like the Vikings could package those two first round picks to move up in the first round, and potentially get their next franchise quarterback.

Shortly after the news came out, Vikings safety Josh Metellus tweeted, "Kwesi cooking, sheesh."

Less than two hours after the negotiating window opened on Monday, Cousins agreed to a four-year, $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

His time in Minnesota is over after six seasons. Monday night, the Vikings agreed to a one-year deal with Sam Darnold.

We’ll see what this latest move means for the Vikings in the NFL Draft.