The Brief The Vikings are 7-3 after a 35-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night. Kevin O'Connell said two turnovers, field position and a pick-6 swung the game to San Francisco. The Vikings lost left tackle Christian Darrisaw to a right shoulder injury. He returned after an evaluation, left the game again and did not return. O'Connell said the team isn't losing confidence. They have five of their final seven games at U.S. Bank Stadium.



The Minnesota Vikings lost to the San Francisco 49ers 35-10 on Sunday Night Football in Mexico City. After the game, coach Kevin O'Connell pointed to mistakes that piled up fast, but said the locker room still feels confident.

Turnovers and missed chances piled up

What they're saying:

"Turnovers just absolutely killed us," O'Connell said.

He also put the pick-six on himself, saying he was trying to get help on the left side and needed to give Kirk Cousins a better play.

O'Connell said San Francisco won the turnover battle 2-0 and did just enough in field position to win. He said his team did not start fast, did not run the ball well enough and had to lean too much on Cousins in the passing game against a really good defense and scheme.

By the numbers:

O'Connell said his team is 7-3 with seven games left, including five of the final seven at home. He also said San Francisco had only about six or seven third downs before the end, which showed how often it won on early downs.

Injuries and confidence moving forward

Timeline:

Christian Darrisaw hurt his right shoulder, got evaluated, came back and later did not return. When asked if it was a re-aggravation, the coach said, "No, it's the other shoulder."

Ryan Van De Mark stepped in for Darrisaw. O'Connell also said he hopes the team can get as healthy as possible and said he is encouraged by where the group can still go.

Local perspective:

O'Connell said the building felt "very much like a road game" and credited the crowd for bringing "unbelievable energy in the building." He also said altitude was not a factor in the way his team played, saying, "I do not."

Why the late free kick happened

O'Connell said he had never been part of that fair catch and free kick situation with Will Reichard before, but he thought it was the right move. He said the team had San Francisco backed up, had just downed the ball at the 1-yard line and wanted a shot at points without risking a blocked long field goal.

O'Connell said altitude only came into play there because he knew how far his kicker had been hitting in warm-ups. He said it felt like a "free op at 3 points" at the end of the half.

Reichard's try from 71 yards came up just short.

What's next:

O'Connell said the response inside the locker room started right away, with players already saying they needed to get back to work. He said the focus now is getting home, getting ready for the Atlanta Falcons and getting back to the formula that wins for this team.

He also said Kirk Cousins made some big-time throws, Ty Felton and Miles Price made critical plays and Carson Wentz came back in late and moved the team.

O'Connell said, "There's not one ounce of me that worries about Justin Jefferson," after his third quarter fumble trying to extend a big play.

What we don't know:

O'Connell did not give a deeper update on Darrisaw's right shoulder, beyond saying it was the other shoulder and that Darrisaw did not return. He also said the staff still needs to watch the tape to sort out exactly what San Francisco did so well on offense. The 49ers' offense scored 21 first-half points against the Vikings, previously the top scoring defense in the NFL.