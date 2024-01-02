Vikings look to erase Packers' loss in finale at Detroit, but who starts at QB?

Not much changed for Kevin O’Connell a day after the Minnesota Vikings couldn’t take advantage of controlling their playoff destiny in a 33-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on New Year’s Eve.

They were dominated on their home field in every phase, with everything still to play for.

"Not up to our standard in any way, shape or form across our entire football team," O’Connell said Monday.

The Seattle Seahawks did the Vikings a favor Sunday afternoon, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Minnesota needed a win over Green Bay, and a win at Detroit this week, to clinch the No. 7 seed in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs. After Nick Mullens had six interceptions over two starts, O’Connell made the decision to start rookie Jaren Hall against the Packers.

Hall went 5-of-10 for 67 yards, lost a fumble on a sack and was intercepted on a pass that went off the hands of tight end Johnny Mundt. The Packers turned both turnovers into 14 points on the way to a 23-3 halftime lead. O’Connell made the move at halftime to change quarterbacks to Mullens.

"I think Jaren would be the first one to tell you there were some things in the game, during his preparation and practice reps, he handled some things a little cleaner and a little better. The execution just wasn’t there," O’Connell said. "We’re excited about what Jaren’s potential is and we wanted to give him an opportunity. It just didn’t translate to our offense having the kind of success it needed to have."

O’Connell said Monday he has made a decision on who will start in the regular season finale Sunday at Detroit. The players had a day off Monday, and O’Connell hasn’t met with the quarterbacks yet, so that decision has been kept private. The Vikings have had inconsistent quarterback play since Kirk Cousins went down at Green Bay with a season-ending Achilles injury.

Joshua Dobbs hasn’t played since being benched in the fourth quarter at Las Vegas. Hall was benched at halftime Sunday. Mullens has had turnover issues, but probably gives the Vikings the best chance to score points, and end the regular season with a win.

SWAN SONG FOR HARRISON SMITH?

The Vikings introduced defensive starters in their home finale on Sunday, and veteran safety Harrison Smith was the last player to take the field. Was it his last game at U.S. Bank Stadium? He’s finishing his 12th NFL season and is due more than $19 million against the salary cap in 2024. It would cost the Vikings $7.8 million to cut him.

O’Connell hopes Sunday is not Smith’s last game with Minnesota. For the first time since the 2016 season, Smith does not have an interception this year. He’s a six-time Pro Bowl selection and was All-Pro in 2017.

"Harrison Smith is one of my all-time favorite players I’ve had the chance to be around as a coach. I’m hoping it’s not, I’m hoping this is not the end for him just because selfishly, I want him around our team and around our defense and around our program," O’Connell said.

Smith declined to speak with reporters after Sunda night's loss.

SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE?

The Vikings’ loss to the Packers did not eliminate them from the NFC Playoffs, but the road got a lot more complicated. Minnesota needs a win at Detroit, still salty from its loss to the Cowboys and battling for the No. 2 seed. The Vikings also need the Bears to beat the Packers, the Cardinals to beat the Seahawks and either a Panthers’ win over the Buccaneers, or a Falcons’ win over the Saints.

Minnesota’s chances? Less than five percent.

"We still have, albeit a small chance, we still do have a chance at the postseason but I think more importantly for our team, it’s getting that bad taste out of our mouth of a performance that we’re certainly not proud of and is not to our expectation or our standard," O’Connell said.