Vikings-Lions: How to watch the game on FOX 9

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings will be playing the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Kickoff is set for noon. The game will be broadcast on FOX 9. Before the game, tune into Vikings GameDay Live at 10 a.m.



The Minnesota Vikings are set to play the Detroit Lions Sunday, a game which can be watched on FOX 9.

Vikings-Lions

How to watch:

The Minnesota Vikings (3-4) will face the Detroit Lions (5-2) on Nov. 2. Kickoff is set for noon CT at Ford Field in Detroit.

The game can be watched on FOX 9.

Here's how to watch:

Matchup: Vikings at Lions

Kickoff: Noon CT

Where: Ford Field, Detroit

How to watch: FOX 9

Before the game, tune into Vikings GameDay Live from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. on FOX 9, and stream on your smart TV via the free FOX LOCAL app, on FOX9.com, your FOX LOCAL Mobile phone app and in the player above. You can watch Vikings GameDay Live from anywhere.

After the game, at 3 p.m., watch FOX 9's Vikings Postgame Show. The later that night, tune into Vikings Postgame Tonight at 10:35 p.m. on Sunday. Both can be watched on FOX 9 and FOX LOCAL. Plus, Sunday night, listen and watch FOX 9's Vikings Now podcast wherever you get your podcasts, as well as streaming on-demand on FOX LOCAL, FOX9.com and YouTube.