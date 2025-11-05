Vikings Levi Drake Rodriguez earns NFC Special Teams honor

article

The Brief Levi Drake Rodriguez of the Minnesota Vikings is the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Drake Rodriguez blocked a Jake Bates field goal in the fourth quarter of the Vikings' 27-24 win at Detroit. The Vikings are one of three NFL teams with at least two blocked field goals this season.



The NFL announced Wednesday Levi Drake Rodriguez of the Minnesota Vikings has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Levi Drake Rodriguez blocks FG attempt

What we know:

Drake Rodriguez got the weekly honor after blocking a 45-yard field goal by Jake Bates during the fourth quarter of the Vikings’ 27-24 win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Isaiah Rodgers recovered it, and it set up a Will Reichard field goal to give the Vikings a 27-17 lead with 2;49 to play. The Lions got within 27-24 on Jared Goff’s touchdown pass to Jameson Williams, but J.J. McCarthy iced his second win as a starting quarterback with a 16-yard completion to Jalen Nailor.

First honor for Drake Rodriguez

Why you should care:

Drake Rodriguez’s block was the Vikings’ second blocked field goal of the season, and first since Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in London. It was his first career blocked field goal, and the first kick Bates has had blocked.

The Vikings are one of three teams this season with two blocked field goals. It’s the first honor of Drake Rodriguez’s career.

Baltimore Ravens next

What's next:

The Vikings host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.