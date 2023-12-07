Vikings LB Jordan Hicks details 'excruciating pain' with compartment syndrome

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks spoke for the first time on Thursday at TCO Performance Center after having surgery for compartment syndrome on his right shin.

Had the team’s trainers and hospital staff not acted as fast as they did, Hicks says it’s very possible his situation could’ve been much worse. He could’ve even lost his leg. It was Nov. 12 against the New Orleans Saints, a 27-19 victory, and Hicks hurt his right shin on the fifth play of the game tackling Alvin Kamara. He got friendly fire from safety Cam Bynum.

He went to the medical tent and eventually returned before the end of the first half. He tried to play in the third quarter, but his body wouldn’t let him play any further.

"I couldn’t lift my foot, strength was gone, started to get some numbing in my toes. Went back into the locker room, it seriously felt like pain skyrocketed through the roof. Don’t even remember the training room much because of the pain I was in. I remember getting into the ambulance, going to the hospital and waking up," Hicks said.

The team was celebrating a win over the Saints, and Hicks was on his way to an ambulance. It wasn’t just a shin bruise. It was compartment syndrome. Within 20 minutes of leaving U.S. Bank Stadium, Hicks was in surgery.

Vikings’ trainers had him go to the hospital after seeing his shin swell up because of the bruising.

"I don’t even think in the moment I understood what was going on. It is the deepest, darkest ache you can probably imagine. I was full-drenched sweat, twisting and turning trying to get comfortable. Ended up in the fetal position just trying to focus on breathing because it was so bad, it was excruciating pain," Hick said. "You think it’s just a bruise, it was full blown compartment."

He can laugh about it now, because he’s back in the locker room with his teammates. He even expects to play again this season, though he’s currently on injured reserve since the surgery. His advice? Don’t google compartment syndrome.

"Don’t go on the Internet and search what that looks like. It’s extremely graphic. It was like that for four days. It’s been three weeks and it’s already scarring over, walking good and feeling good," Hicks said. "I woke up from surgery and heard the doctors say it’s a good thing you got in, because you could’ve lost your leg. Wild, crazy, thankful and blessed to be where I’m at."