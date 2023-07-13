Expand / Collapse search
Vikings: Kirk Cousins talks Netflix series 'Quarterback' with Jim Rich

Fox 9 Sports Director Jim Rich talks with Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings about his role on the Netflix docuseries "Quarterback."

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Netflix docuseries "Quarterback" featuring Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Marcus Mariota with the Atlanta Falcons premiered on Wednesday.

Vikings' fans got an early look at the show at a screening Tuesday night at TCO Performance Center. The eight episode documentary-style show takes us inside the lives of Cousins, Mahomes and Mariota throughout the 2022 season, both on the football field and with their lives away from the game.

This week, Fox 9 Sports Director Jim Rich had a 1-on-1 interview with Cousins to talk about his time on the show. We get introduced to his home life with his wife, Julie, and two sons. They travel back to his home state of Michigan during the Vikings' bye week, and get an inside look at his trip back to Washington in a win over the Commanders.

We also get to see Cousins' ride home from a playoff loss to the New York Giants, and the realization that the season is over. You get to see how Cousins prepares for games during the season, film study, practice, physical recovery and even him meeting with a team psychologist.

Watch the video for the full interview with Jim Rich and Kirk Cousins.