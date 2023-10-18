Expand / Collapse search

Vikings kicker Greg Joseph raising money for Israeli war victims

Minnesota Vikings place kicker Greg Joseph (1) is lifted on teammates shoulders after kicking a game winning field goal during the NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings on December 17th, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapol ((Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph is using his platform as a professional athlete, and his right foot, to help those impacted by the ongoing war in Israel with the terrorist group Hamas.

Earlier this month, Hamas launched attacks on Israel, and the response was to declare war. Thousands of Israelis are already dead, with hundreds more missing or unaccounted for, as members of Hamas have been going door-to-door and harming families while the group also attacks Israel through the air.

Joseph is one athlete trying to do his part to help the innocent victims. He’s trying to raise up to $50,000 through the "Kicks for Israel" campaign for those who have been displaced through the non-profit Leket Israel. The organization delivers meals to individuals and senior citizens. For families, they provide food, clean water, diapers, formula, medicine and other essential items.

Joseph is donating $54 for every extra point he makes, and $180 for every field goal he makes. Anyone who wants to pledge per kick or give a donation can do so at the "Kicks for Israel" web site, launched by Joseph.

Until last week, Joseph was perfect kicking on the season. He missed a field goal wide right, and had an extra point blocked. For the season, Joseph is 15-of-16 on point-after attempts, and 6-of-7 on field goal tries.

Joseph is in his third season with the Vikings after fighting for roster spots in Cleveland and Tennessee.