Vikings: Josh Dobbs in line to start against Saints, will Jefferson return?

The Minnesota Vikings have won four straight games and five of their last six to improve to 5-4 after an 0-3 start, while their quarterback situation remains a work in progress.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed Monday that Josh Dobbs will get the first-team reps at quarterback and is in line to start Sunday against the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium. Jaren Hall exited Sunday’s win late in the first quarter, during his first career start, after taking a big hit just short of the goal line, trying to scramble for a touchdown.

Hall immediately went to the medical tent, then to the locker room and was ruled out with a concussion. In his place, Dobbs accounted for 224 total yards and three touchdowns in a 31-28 win at Atlanta. After just five days with the team, Dobbs led a game-winning touchdown drive that started with 2:08 on the clock, two timeouts and the two-minute warning. He led the Vikings 75 yards, capped by hitting Brandon Powell for a short touchdown with 22 seconds to play.

Cam Akers is out for the season after suffering a torn Achilles, marking the second straight week a Vikings’ player suffered the injury. Last week, Kirk Cousins’s season came to a close after tearing his right Achilles.

O’Connell said Monday Hall and K.J. Osborn are both in the concussion protocol. Sean Mannion would be in line to be the No. 2 quarterback if Dobbs gets hurt. Nick Mullens is eligible to come off IR this week, but O’Connell isn’t sure if he’ll be ready due to back injury.

Osborn took a big hit from Jeff Okudah, and left the game on a cart under his own power. T.J. Hockenson played through a rib injury in the fourth quarter, and finished with seven catches for 69 yards.

WILL JUSTIN JEFFERSON RETURN SUNDAY?

The Vikings host the Saints on Sunday, and it could mark the return of Justin Jefferson. The star receiver is eligible to come off injured reserve this week if he’s deemed healthy enough. Jefferson has been out with a hamstring injury, and the Vikings have managed to go 4-0 in his absence.

Before getting injured, Jefferson had 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns in five games. O’Connell talked about Jefferson’s status Monday.

"We’re working through that," O’Connell said. "Justin has done a phenomenal job in his rehab. He’s still been a part of meetings, he’s mentally in it. It’s possible we’ll open up his window on Wednesday, but we’re going to do what’s best for Justin and make sure that we’re doing everything responsibly to make sure that when Justin does return, he can be the Justin Jefferson we all know and expect to see out there."