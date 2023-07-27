Vikings: GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s previews 2023 season before training camp

Training camp is underway for the Minnesota Vikings, and the first practice open to fans is on Saturday at TCO Performance Center.

Vikings’ general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah spoke Tuesday before the first practice about being refreshed in the building again. Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell led the Vikings to their first division title in five seasons in their fir year in Minnesota. Adofo-Mensah views training camp as an opportunity for growth and development.

They’ve built the culture they want, now they have to sustain it.

"It’s one thing to come in and start something, it’s another thing to continue it, grow it and I’m really excited to see what that looks like this season with Kevin," Adofo-Mensah said.

That said, some decisions still loom for the head of the front office. Here’s a look at a few of them.

MATTISON LEADS THE RUNNING BACK ROOM

Dalvin Cook is gone, and Alexander Mattison is now the lead running back. He was at every offseason workout, and took every rep with the first team. Mattison has 1,670 yards and 11 touchdowns in 59 career games. Adofo-Mensah feels he’s ready for the lead role.

"Alex has been a really good player. What he’s really good at doing is earning extra, taking the play and getting more than what it’s worth. He’s a complete back," Adofo-Mensah said.

WHAT’S THE FUTURE FOR KIRK COUSINS?

For the first time with the Vikings, Kirk Cousins is in a true contract year. If they don’t sign him to another extension next offseason, Cousins becomes a free agent. He said this week he’s not going to worry about it until his agent calls him with an offer worth talking about. He wants to stay in Minnesota long-term, and Adofo-Mensah might want to get younger at the most important position in sports.

In five seasons, Cousins has 153 touchdown passes and has earned Pro Bowl honors three times, but has just one playoff win.

"We’ve had great conversation with Kirk and his representatives. It was never a type of thing where it was combative or yes or no. It was right now, we can’t come to a solution that fits both of our perspectives," Adofo-Mensah said. "We’re going to keep talking."

WHAT ABOUT JUSTIN JEFFERSON?

Justin Jefferson led the NFL in receptions (128) and yards (1,809) last season. He’s set franchise records for catches and yardage in his first three seasons, and he’s still on his four-year, $13 million rookie contract. Jefferson has said all the right things when it comes to getting a new contract, and has been at practice when it’s required.

Adofo-Mensah has said it’s a priority to sign Jefferson long-term, and it will cost the Vikings $30 million per season.

"There’s certain types of players you want around, players who love football, are great at football and make their teammates better, just have that winning spirit," Adofo-Mensah said. "I’ll never forget when I met him, he just talked about winning. When you identify players like that, you try and find solutions to keep them around."

IS IT A COMPETITIVE REBUILD?

Adofo-Mensah coined the phrase "competitive rebuild" in his first season in Minnesota. He had roster decisions to make, but still wanted to win. Then, the Vikings won the NFC North, but had the early playoff exit.

The Vikings shed several veteran contracts this offseason, and are going young on defense under Brian Flores. So if Year 1 was a competitive rebuild, what is Year 2? Adofo-Mensah has no plans to tear down the roster, tank and completely rebuild.

"It is a competitive rebuild in terms of how I viewed it when I got here. If you look back, at a three-year time horizon, that’s the plan we set. How do we shift from where they were to getting to where we want to go, but still be good? We want to be great every year and give ourselves a chance," Adofo-Mensah said. "How do you shape shift while still winning? That’s a little riskier than tearing everything down and being bad for a while and coming back up. We’re trying to be good, figure out a way to be competitive, give yourselves many chances at it so you can get one or more championships."

The first training camp practice open to fans is on Saturday, the pads go on Monday and before we know it, the preseason will be here.