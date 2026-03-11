Vikings Free Agency Live Tracker: Day 3 moves, signings

article

The Brief The Arizona Cardinals are expected to release QB Kyler Murray Wednesday afternoon. According to NFL Network, Murray and the Minnesota Vikings have mutual interest. The Vikings on Wednesday are expected to release Aaron Jones, and defensive linemen Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen. The Vikings are reportedly seeking a trade partner for edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, who is due more than $22 million against the salary cap this season.



The Minnesota Vikings didn’t make any major moves in the first two days of legal tampering, ahead of NFL free agency.

That will all likely change around 3 p.m. CT Wednesday, when the league officially opens for business.

NFL Network: Vikings, Kyler Murray have ‘mutual interest’

The backstory:

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to release quarterback Kyler Murray Wednesday afternoon. Murray already said his goodbye to the team and community on social media in the offseason, and the Cardinals agreed to terms with Gardner Minshew on Tuesday. He's expected to be the back-up to Jacoby Brissett.

According to the NFL Network, the Vikings and Murray have "mutual interest" Murray is entering his eighth NFL season after being the No. 1 overall pick by Arizona in 2019. Murray made just five starts last season, dealing with a foot injury. He was eventually placed on injured reserve and replaced by Brissett.

Murray would become a free agent when he's released by the Cardinals.

Murray was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 after throwing for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns. He’s a two-time Pro Bowl pick, and would give the Vikings a mobile quarterback to run their offense.

The next question becomes who will be the starting quarterback for the Vikings in 2026? J.J. McCarthy will be entering his third NFL season, but missed seven starts last year between an ankle sprain, concussion and a fracture to his throwing hand. McCarthy was the Vikings’ No. 10 overall pick two seasons ago, and hasn’t yet proven he can stay on the field and be a franchise quarterback.

Vikings, Aaron Jones agree to revised contract

What we know:

The Vikings on Wednesday were expected to release running back Aaron Jones, but according to Tom Pellissero with NFL Network, Jones has agreed to a revised contract that will keep him in Minnesota. He'll reportedly make about $5.5 million. Jones missed five games last season with a hamstring injury, rushing for 548 yards and two touchdowns.

The Vikings are expected to release defensive linemen Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen in a series of cost-cutting moves to clear salary for free agency. Hargave and Allen had their moments, but weren't consistent enough for what their salaries required. Allen had 68 tackles and 3.5 sacks, while Hargrave had 52 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Hargrave is due more than $21 million against the cap this season, while Allen is due more than $23 million.

Jonathan Greenard trade?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported late last week the Vikings were open to a trade for edge rusher Jonathan Greenard. He’s due more than $22 million against the salary cap this season.

Greenard has been with the Vikings for two seasons. In 2024, he earned Pro Bowl honors with 59 tackles and 12 sacks in 17 starts. He made 10 starts this past season, finishing with 38 tackles and three sacks. His year eventually ended with a shoulder injury that required surgery.

What we don't know:

Greenard will be a coveted player by multiple teams after the Maxx Crosby trade to the Baltimore Ravens fell through, and instead they signed Trey Hendrickson in free agency. It remains to be seen if the Vikings can find a trade partner for Greenard.