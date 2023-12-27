Vikings fans divided over who should start at QB

When Kirk Cousins went down with a season-ending injury, Vikings fans didn’t know what to think about the team’s chances the rest of the year. Now, with two weeks left in the regular season, Minnesota’s playoff hopes are still alive. Yet fans can’t seem to agree on who should start behind center.

"I think the starting quarterback should be the rookie Hall," fan Jeff Steiner said.

"Let’s see Hall, we’ve seen the others the last couple weeks, let’s try something new," fan Mike Grover added.

"I think they should start [Nick] Mullens again. He passed for over 400 yards in the last game," fan Chas McElroy said.

Nick Mullens threw for 411 yards in a Christmas Eve loss that came down to the wire at home against the Detroit Lions. But those numbers were paired with four interceptions, and now some fans are calling for a quarterback change.

"I don’t think you can go back to the quarterback that threw four interceptions, [and] in the key play of the game, threw a quacker," Steiner said. "I don’t see them going back to Mullens."

"It was a bad pass, but he’s dropped a lot of them in there in the last couple of games," McElroy said.

An official decision from head coach Kevin O’Connell could come any day.

In the meantime, on Wednesday, former Vikings player and current analyst Pete Bercich offered some insights.

"We’ve lost four of the last five games, and I think the fans just want to see something different," Bercich said.

"To just go with the young guy, put Jaren Hall in there, it’s a little bit premature," Bercich finished. "If you have to go with a young quarterback, you have to eliminate a lot of what you do offensively, and I just don’t think right now with the team that they’re about to face that they want to do that."